A part of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha would be demolished by the BMC as it had issued notice to Amitabh Bachchan over "illegal construction" several years ago. And now, BMC is ready to demolish a part of the property.

Rajkumar Hirani, Oberoi Realty, and few others were also served notice by the BMC of illegal construction. Now, acting upon its 2017 notice, BMC would demolish a part of Bachchan's first Mumbai property under a road-widening project.

As per reports, Congress councilor advocate Tulip Brian Miranda has been the driving force behind taking up the action. "BMC gave notice to Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 under road widening policy but no action was taken. When the notice is issued, why was that land not taken by BMC? No appeal required for road widening project after notice served," ANI quoted the councillor saying.

"Had it belonged to a common person, the BMC would have taken it immediately. Then why was the land not taken under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don't have to wait for a second notice of appeal?," Miranda further said. The part of Prateeksha which is required for widening Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road would be demolished.

Miranda has further alleged that she wrote to the BMC in February, 2021. However, upon not receiving a reply she wrote to the commissioner and ward officer. Tulip added that the road widening project is important as it would involve connecting ISKON temple, two schools, and a hospital.

"The road winding project has been suddenly stopped just because of Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow," she said. BMC had recently demolished a part of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office alleging illegal construction.