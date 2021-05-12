With the record spike in COVID cases, Karnataka went under complete lockdown. With this, the state government hopes to cut the spread of COVID transmission and address the crisis at hospitals. In that effort, BBMP on Tuesday announced setting up of triage centres across the city where COVID patients can simply walk-in to get necessary help without calling government helplines 1912 or 108.

Due to the demand for beds in hospitals, shortage of doctors, these triage centres will provide necessary immediate assistance to people in distress. The alternative has been running from one hospital to another in hopes of finding a bed.

At these triage centres, doctors will transfer the patients to required medical facility based on merit. Each MLA constituency will have one triage centre and doctors will work there in three shifts to provide 24x7 assistance. At these triage centres, there will be necessary medical equipment and medication to assist patients.

COVID patients can walk in directly, get assistance

The doctors at the triage centres will be in touch with physicians attached to them to seek expert advice. They will primarily assess the condition of the patient and accordingly admit them to CCC or refer them to a higher medical facility.

"There shall also be a triage centre at all the CCCs, in case of any patient walk-in, he/she shall not be refused, but triaged and then either admitted or shifted to the higher medical facility," the order read. Additionally, there will be sufficient number of ambulances in the triage centres and CCCs to move patients in case of emergencies.

Each of these triage centres will be attached to an exclusive referral hospital, even private as directed by the BBMP. Details of the triage centres and the hospitals attached are included below: