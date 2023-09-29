B'luru to get its first Aulerth boutique; redefines luxury with sustainable couture

Aulerth, which is driving a meaningful change in the world of conscious luxury, is all set to inaugurate its first boutique in Bangalore at The Cinnamon Store. This marks a significant step in Aulerth's journey, which is dedicated to reshaping luxury and promoting conscious living.

The new store showcases Aulerth's exquisite collections, including exclusive partnerships with renowned designers JJ Valaya, Suneet Varma, Shivan & Narresh, and Tribe Amrapali. The grand opening of Aulerth's Bangalore store promises a unique shopping experience where conscious luxury and impeccable craftsmanship converge.

Vivek Ramabhadran, CEO & Founder of Aulerth, expressed his excitement about opening the boutique in Bangalore, saying, "We are delighted to open our first boutique in Bengaluru at The Cinnamon Store. Over the last few months, we hosted many showcases here, and we always garnered a lot of love and support for our products and brand philosophy. The client here, particularly, resonates with our purpose, and hence opening our first boutique in the city was a very organic reaction to our clients' responses. Along with this, there are two more store openings lined up for us—one in Delhi, set to open shortly, and another in Hyderabad, scheduled to open by December 2023."

Each Aulerth store represents the essence of the brand's purpose and philosophy. These physical spaces offer a vivid portrayal of three key dimensions behind the Aulerth philosophy: the duality between contrasting worlds (couture-inspired vs. consciously made; high on design vs. intelligently mindful), the nurturing feminine energy that embodies Aulerth, and the brand's transcendence beyond geographical and cultural boundaries toward a shared commitment to one planet and one thought.

Aulerth's sustainability-first philosphy

Central to Aulerth's philosophy is a commitment to inspire positive change and embrace conscious progress. The brand's visionary approach harmonizes couture-inspired craftsmanship with a resolute focus on sustainability, providing a thoughtful perspective on luxury.

What's unique about Aulerth, India's pioneering multi-designer house of jewelry, is that it is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint is a testament to its vision of a more caring world. The brand adheres to a responsible design process that seamlessly translates into jewelry that is not only beautiful but also environmentally friendly, a rare and unique combination.

In collaboration with leading Indian couturiers such as Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya, Shivan & Narresh, and Tribe Amrapali, Aulerth creates high-fashion, consciously engineered jewelry. The brand's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products, with circular and sustainable usage models. For example, the 'Aulerth Loop' rental program allows customers to own and wear jewelry for two weeks before returning it. Additionally, customers can exchange a purchased jewel at any time in exchange for a flat 50% credit.

The design concept for Aulerth's store embodies three core elements: The Energy, The Duality, and The Origin. The Energy represents a fusion of nurturing yet powerful femininity, inspired by the Earth goddess Gaia. The Duality seamlessly combines luxury with mindfulness, evident in the use of reclaimed materials. The Origin reflects a universal commitment to a better future. The store's elegant and minimalist design, featuring stucco-finished walls and sleek glass displays, paves the way for a visionary future.