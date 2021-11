Another fire accident grips Bengaluru apartment. Two flats in VMaks Chalet apartment at Vasundhara Layout near Electronic City were caught on fire, resulting in a panic in the residential building.

Visuals from the scene show black smoke billowing into the sky from the balcony of the flats that were engulfed in fire. Residents were quickly evacuated and no casualties have been reported.

The firefighters are currently trying to douse the flames.

More details are awaited.