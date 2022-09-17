In connection with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department in collaboration with Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad organized blood donation camps in 13 prisons across the Union Territory.

Director General of Prisons J&K, Hemant Kumar Lohia, IPS spearheaded the campaign and himself donated blood at Central Jail Srinagar to formally kick start the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Prisons said that donating blood is one of the most precious gifts, for humanity, and it strengthens the virtue of donation and inculcates, the concept of One Universe One Human Race as anyone can give to another person – "the gift of life".

"Blood donation is a noble virtue, which not only saves precious lives but also benefits the donor", he said and complimented and thanked the donors and medical/para-medical staff from Health and Medical Education Department as well as all supporting staff, media, and countrymen, for supporting the drive.

He added today is Vishwakarma Diwas also, and the giant strides, mega projects, will receive blessings, befittingly.

Camps organized in jails to support a countrywide mega blood donation drive.

Giving detail of the campaign, Saba Shawl, Public Relations Officers to Director General Prisons said that today's camps were organized in 13 jails of Jammu and Kashmir to support the countrywide mega blood donation drive held on the birthday of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to raise awareness about the humanitarian issue of donation of blood.

The blood donation camps were open for volunteers from amongst the staff and citizens and a large number of volunteers donated blood. All prescribed/proper protocol was followed to ensure all-around safety.

Certificates and refreshments were provided to the donors, as a mark of gratitude.

Notable Union Health Ministry has launched a massive blood donation campaign called "Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav" Pakhwara" (fortnight) from 17th September - 1st October 2022. This initiative urges individuals to donate blood and support the Prime Minister's vision for mankind.