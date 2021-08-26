Blocking unfamiliar mobile numbers registered in your name made easier than ever [guide]

The growing number of cybercrime in India have made people more concerned about their digital footprints, but one of the most common frauds happen through spam calls. Most of these malicious callers use random IDs as proof to buy SIM cards. But the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has found a way to put an end to that nuisance by putting the masses in control. Since it is mandatory to link your mobile numbers with your Aadhaar, a new portal uses the same database to help identify unfamiliar mobile numbers that are being used in your name.

DoT launched a portal called Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection, abbreviated as TAFCOP, which serves as a one-stop-shop to track all the mobile number registered against your Aadhaar and report the ones that seem unfamiliar.

"This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," TAFCOP explains on its website.

The portal is currently functional for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana consumers, but it's only a matter of time before other states, too, get access. Reacting to this initiative, Paytm's Vijay Shekar Sharma said it is a useful service launched by the Modi government.

"Very useful service launched by @TRAI / DOT ! Open the below site and type in your mobile number and you will know the mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar number as soon as you enter the OTP. You can ban any of them," Sharma tweeted.

How to check phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check, report and block mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar.

Step 1: Go to Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection portal

Step 2: Enter your contact number and "request OTP"

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your number to complete validation

Step 4: All the mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar will be displayed

Step 5: Select the numbers not in use or you don't recognise and either report or block them

Each Aadhaar can have up to nine mobile numbers registered in one's name. More than that and the DoT will send notifications via SMS. Using the TAFCOP portal, you can manage the mobile numbers easily.