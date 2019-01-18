Block B's P.O. revealed he is a big fan of Song Hye Kyo. The 25-year-old South Korean rapper, who stars with Song Joong Ki's wife in tvN's hit show Encounter, gushed about her beauty.

During an episode of MBC's Radio Star, P.O., whose real name is Pyo Ji-hoon, recalled his first meet with Song Hye Kyo. He said: "(Initially) We didn't have any scenes together but I got to do one with her."

"She smiled at me and I couldn't continue my lines and just ended up smiling with her.," he added. "Wow.. seriously.. A doll was moving and talking. My heart pounded even more because I'm a fan of her."

The show's host Kim Gu Ra asked: "But you have seen many other pretty celebrities too."

P.O. replied: "She's on a different level."

In November 2018, during a press conference for Encounter, South Korean actor Park Bo Gum gushed about Song Hye Kyo. He shared: "She treats me to food a lot and gives good acting advice. She is beautiful in every way."

"I am so honored to work together. Hye Kyo noona takes good care of me and is considerate. At first, it was a bit difficult to approach her, but we got a lot closer while filming and while talking about our characters," he added.

With this show, Hye Kyo and Bo Gum returned to television after a gap of two years. The 37-year-old actress previously appeared in Descendants of the Sun, that finished airing in April 2016. As for the 25-year-old actor, he was noted for his character in the Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.

Meanwhile, the producers of Encounter had previously praised Hye Kyo for her stunning acting skills. They told Soompi: "From the very first shoot, Song Hye Kyo instantly captured the attention of the entire crew with her deeply emotional acting and her remarkable aura."

"We plan to make viewers' hearts flutter with the love story that unfolds after Song Hye Kyo, who has lived her life trapped in a birdcage, meets the pure-hearted Park Bo Gum. We ask that you show a lot of interest and anticipation for 'Encounter,' which will knock on viewers' living room doors this November," they added.