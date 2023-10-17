Bloatware in OnePlus Open? There's a prudent strategy for third-party app integration in place [read now]

OnePlus is finally joining the foldable race by launching its first-ever foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open, which is bound to take on some big players in the market. Though there are many factors in a foldable smartphone, ranging from its premium-ness to its usability, the user interface and app optimisation for bigger displays remain a crucial aspect. Ahead of the big launch, one major detail about the OnePlus Open had fans worried. But OnePlus has already addressed the concern, which works in the favour of consumers.

As it turns out, OnePlus Open will come pre-loaded with some third-party apps, a practice often frowned upon by some users who label them as bloatware. OnePlus has been in the clear all these years as it stays away from third-party apps in its phones, leaving the choice to consumers on what they install. But that changes with OnePlus Open and for the good.

What sets OnePlus Open apart is the strategic decision to collaborate with several mainstream app developers and pre-install select third-party applications. Does it mean the first-ever OnePlus foldable is going to be a bloatware-heavy device. Not really!

"OnePlus prioritizes delivering a swift, smooth, and untroubled customer experience above all else. For the introduction of OnePlus Open, we've worked closely with a variety of mainstream app developers to ensure their apps are compatible with our new foldable design, enhancing the user experience. This includes Facebook, a widely-used mobile app, in our targeted markets. The work required substantial effort from both parties, and we believe the results are not only significant but also extremely meaningful for our foldable device users," OnePlus spokesperson told International Business Times.

"To provide the best user experience, a small number of the mentioned applications will come pre-installed on OnePlus Open. We believe this approach strikes the right balance between delivering a novel and seamless user experience while preserving the stability and security of our products," the statement further added.

To ensure that users get the best possible experience, OnePlus has chosen to pre-install a limited number of these applications on the OnePlus Open. This strategic move is a testament to OnePlus's commitment to striking the perfect balance between delivering a novel and seamless user experience while safeguarding the stability and security of their products. It reflects their understanding that overloading the device with third-party apps could compromise its performance and security. In fact, it is essential for OnePlus to work with other app developers to ensure the new screen ratio requirements are met and function smoothly.

OnePlus Open represents a new chapter in the company's journey, where user experience takes center stage. Can this new foldable displace the existing giants in the niche category? The early foray surely works in OnePlus favour. Stay tuned for updates.