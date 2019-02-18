Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani is reportedly happy that his former wife Miranda Lambert got married again recently. The country singer revealed she secretly tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin on Instagram.

In the photo, Miranda is seen with the NYPD officer wearing a long white lace dress and holding a bouquet of white flowers in a field. She wrote: "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone"

A source told Hollywood Life: "Blake and Gwen really don't care either way about Miranda's marriage. It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she's very happy now."

"Blake has completely moved on and had a long time ago. To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite awhile and only wants good things for her, but he's not paying attention at all. He's happier than ever with Gwen," the insider added.

Blake and Miranda called it quits in 2015 after four years of marriage. During an interview with Billboard in 2017, the Mama's Broken Heart singer admitted she has learned more about herself through the divorce and its aftermath.

"I'm more known for my fiery personality and my confidence, but that's not me all the time," she explained. "I won't look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself. I won't take pain for granted anymore."