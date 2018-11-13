Jennie of BLACKPINK girl band released her first solo track titled SOLO on November 12 at 6 pm KST. Hardly an hour after its release, the song has reportedly topped MelOn following eight other domestic music charts within five hours of the music video's release.

It was reported on the following day that Jennie's SOLO has attained international success by featuring No.1 on iTunes charts of 40 countries including Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

The captivating music video of SOLO was co-composed by Teddy and 24 with lyrics penned by Teddy. The winning combination of the melodious chord at the beginning of the song, followed by simple lyrics and tunes has resulted in its success within a short time frame.

During a press conference held on November 12, for her solo debut, Jennie compared her image as a band member of BLACKPINK and her image as a solo artist which portrays her in a serious image.

"If I were to draw a comparison to promotions with BLACKPINK, it's that I tried to portray myself in a more detailed way. My solo will be a chance for people to get to know me better," Jennie said.

Jennie also said that her solo features just her voice and added that "I can't say how it's different because Jennie as both the solo artist and the member of BLACKPINK are the same".

Jennie, who has spent more time as a trainee and less than two years as an idol, hopes to draw on her experience as a trainee more than ever to succeed as a solo artist.