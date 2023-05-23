The Cannes Film Festival is underway and who's who from the Hollywood, and Bollywood arena to social media influencers have made head-turning appearances. Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, and Manushi Chhillar among others have amped up the glam quotient at Cannes.

On Monday evening, Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, Indian celebs Mouni Roy, and Sunny Leone among others made their debut on the red carpet.

Who wore what!

Jennifer wore a Christian Dior Couture gown, while Gigi chose a custom Zac Posen ensemble for the red-carpet appearance. Gigi attended a screening of Firebrand while Jennifer was there to support the film Bread and Roses.

Gigi Hadid dazzling in Messika Diamonds ✨ pic.twitter.com/QAyPEi3kTb — ➳❥ (@VANITYxVAULT) May 21, 2023

Jennifer wore a ruby red Christian Dior couture gown with a ruffled bust, corseted bustier, cinched waistline, flowy pleated skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back. To complete the look, she draped an elegant shawl across her arms.

Gigi Hadid in Cannes pic.twitter.com/6TTKVnj2XN — linda (@itgirlenergy) May 21, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence wearing custom Christian Dior at the Cannes film festival ❦ pic.twitter.com/fNwaSs8pV4 — ➳❥ (@VANITYxVAULT) May 21, 2023

Gigi attended the premiere of Jude Law and Alicia Vikander's film Firebrand in a custom tan Zac Posen gown. Her outfit had a strapless bodycon silhouette, a corseted bodice, a muted peplum waist, a fishtail structure, and side pleats.

BLACKPINK's member Jennie

Popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member Jennie Kim made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night.

The K-pop star looked mesmerizing in a princess white lace off-shoulder midi dress. To compliment her look, she kept her tress in wavy curls and pushed away from her face with a black hairband featuring a cute bow.

Jennie walked the Cannes red carpet with producer Ashley Levinson, director Sam Levinson and the cast of The Idol including The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and producer Reza Fahim.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is at Cannes for the premier of the neo-noir thriller film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, in which she plays a pivotal character named Charlie.

Sunny opted for a green Maria Kokhia gown with a waist panel. She kept her makeup simple and paired the outfit with matching heels.

Sharing some stunning pictures of herself from the French Rivera, Sunny wrote on Instagram, "Amazing first-day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy. Thank you @ilya.vanzato for making me feel beautiful."

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is currently in France to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress who is making her debut on the red carpet, recently dropped her sizzling pics in a stunning black gown.

She opted for a beautiful black strapless gown with a plunging neckline held by a white 3D floral ribbon. The figure-hugging gown had a fishtail silhouette at the bottom.

