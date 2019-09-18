WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

The Blacklist, which is returning for its season 7, will show Katarina Rostova (played by Lotte Verbeek) using terrifying means to uncover more secrets that are being held by Raymond 'Red' Reddington (played by James Spader).

The first-look teaser for The Blacklist season 7 shows its fans a glimpse of how determined Katarina is to learn everything from Red. The new season will premiere on NBC on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. [EST].

In the previous season, Katarina abducted Red and brought him to a top-secret location where she drugged him to get him to talk.

As per the official synopsis that Deadline has, Red will wake up following his abduction from last season in a hostile territory where he will find it difficult to trust anyone.

Since the beginning of the show, Katarina's life has been shown in flashback scenes, making her a victim and a villain. For a long time in the show, Katarina, the Russian spy, was believed to be missing or dead. Megan Boone, who plays the role of Liz, reportedly said that the arrival of Katrina had changed everything for her character.

"Now that Katarina Rostova has entered the picture, I think that's going to dramatically alter Liz's life forever," Boone said."I think the show just keeps getting better and better every season. More action, maybe less secrets."

The show also stars Amir Arison, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and Hisham Tawfiq.