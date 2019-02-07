Ozzy Osbourne has been admitted to a hospital again, and this comes days the announcement cancelling his European tour.

The singer's wife confirmed the hospital admission on Twitter. She further cited that the flu that Osbourne had contacted last year is affecting him.

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

Osbourne got admitted to the hospital days after the veteran rocker had announced that he will not be performing in Europe as scheduled. The series of performance was slated to happen in Nottingham, Manchester and Glasgow, where Judas Priest was supposed to play with him.

The singer's official Twitter revealed the cancellation of the NoMoreTours2. Though, The Black Sabbath singer had previously stated that he was struck down by flu and bronchitis and that the doctors have expressed a fear that it might develop into pneumonia.

But that was not supposed to affect the scheduled tour. Even Ozzy was looking forward to performing when he excitedly tweeted, "One week from today, #NoMoreTours2 starts back up in Dublin."

One week from today, #NoMoreTours2 starts back up in Dublin.



Head to https://t.co/mlduswcZH5 for a full list of upcoming show pic.twitter.com/BUdX2MoYof — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 23, 2019

But then the very next tweet on his timeline was of his red eye, which happened because he "burst a blood vessel in" his eye.

Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye pic.twitter.com/EPuDnN8Mpa — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 24, 2019

Few days after that tweet, two tweets informed that the tour has been postponed, due to his illness. But, the stadiums did give hope that the postponement will not be that long.

Manchester Arena was quick to calm the potential crowd that a rescheduled date would be announced very soon. And "Customers are advised to retain their ticket for the rescheduled show as all tickets will remain valid for the new date."

The singer later confessed in a statement apologising for his poor health. He said, "I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t."

In the end, he revealed that the tour with Judas Priest will happen and that it has been rescheduled to start in September.

Everyone was excited about the fact that chances were still there. But now that he has been hospitalised, the question is how long will the wait be.