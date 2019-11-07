W'Kabi's role in the film
"I don't know yet. I hope so, too! No pressure, the story is key. Whatever the story needs, the story needs," said Daniel Kaluuya. Kaluuya appeared on the ReelBlend podcast to promote his upcoming film, Queen & Slim. But during the query regarding the Black Panther 2, the star clarified that he hasn't learned anything on W'Kabi's arc in the franchise but he's enthusiastic about being a part of the second installment.
W'Kabi's role in the first film was as T'Challa's close confidant and the head security for Wakandan borders. But by the end of the film, fans learn that his allegiance change to support Killmonger (Miachale B, Jordon). But W'Kabi is later imprisoned for his treachery and there was no mention of the character other Marvel movies as well.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Kaluuya's character wasn't part of Avengers: Endgame as even the leading Black Panther casts had brief screen presence. Fortunately, Ryan Coogler has returned to write and direct the sequel and is already working on the project. There are no details available on the film's plot so far. But one rumor suggests that the sequel could be titled Black Panther: Lost Kingdom. Black Panther 2 hits theaters on 5 May 2022.