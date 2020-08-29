Black Panther Marvel film star Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The ground-breaking superhero movie actor had not publicly discussed his condition, which was first diagnosed back in 2016, and continued to work on several Hollywood flicks.

An announcement posted on Friday on Chadwick Boseman's Twitter and Facebook accounts read: "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Take a look at the post here:

It further read, "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

'Wakanda Forever', writes fans

Taking to Twitter, Dave Bautista tweeted the hashtag #WakandaForever and a photo of himself in a Black Panther shirt.

Boseman's last tweet

Boseman's last tweet came on August 12. He had congratulated Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on her nomination.

"In power. Eternally in power," Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins wrote on Twitter. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson also offered condolences. "Crushed. It's hard not to despair right now," he tweeted.

First black superhero to get his own standalone film

Chadwick Boseman was the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's "Black Panther."

Black Panther, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and viewers, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

Also, Boseman played black icons Jackie Robinson in "42" and James Brown in "Get on Up" earlier in his career.