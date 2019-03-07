In a brazen attempt aimed to silence the voice of common people, BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district allegedly thrashed some youths who were highlighting the problems that they face during a debate on a local TV news channel.

A Lok Sabha elections special programme, Mahol Banaye Rakhiye, was being recorded on Tuesday and TV reporter Narendra Pratap was seeking the opinion of people.

While some people were highlighting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's achievements in reducing crime rate all over the state, one of the youths allegedly spoke against BJP and talked about the job crisis in the state and country.

This agitated the BJP workers who thrashed the youth while the programme was being recorded and alleged that the youth was lying. Even though the reporter tried to pacify the BJP workers, they seemed to be in no mood to leave the youth.

The TV reporter, Narendra Pratap, has posted a video of the incident on Twitter which has gone viral. The TV channel, Bharat Samachar, meanwhile, has decided to go ahead with the telecast of the programme and expose the BJP workers.

Here is an exclusive sneak peek of the TV programme that will be aired by the channel on Thursday.

The TV channel's management has also opposed attempts of the mob to hijack the debate.

Stay tuned to @bstvlive as we go on air with our special election coverage in Muzaffarnagar at 5:30 pm today where a mob tried to hijack a debate. A youth was assaulted for merely putting across his question which didn't go down well with BJP supporters. @brajeshlive https://t.co/VX4SLFtRKr — Narendra Pratap ||نریندر پرتاپ (@narendrauptv) March 7, 2019

Lawlessness in UP goes unabated

On Tuesday, another video of a brawl between BJP's lawmakers during a district planning board meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar district went viral during which BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and local MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel exchanged blows in front of the state cabinet minister.

On the same day, another BJP MLA Anil Singh thrashed a social welfare officer in Unnao district. A video which went viral on social media showed BJP supporters punching and kicking the officer.

Another video of a mob attacking Kashmiri dry fruit vendors in Lucknow went viral in which several saffron shirt clad men could be seen beating Kahsmiri traders to a pulp and calling them anti-nationals.

The opposition parties led by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the state of affairs in UP and called the BJP as the most indisciplined party which is unecessarily harrasing common people because it is likely to face a big defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.