As consensus eludes among party corporators, the BJP is treading cautiously to announce the name of the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

Instead of announcing the names new Mayor and Deputy Mayor after the resignations of the sitting head and his deputy of the JMC resigned on Saturday afternoon, the BJP leadership decided to take a final decision on Sunday afternoon.

"Party leadership along with corporators of the JMC will sit together to finalize the names of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Sunday", Ravinder Raina, president of J&K BJP told International Bussiness Times. He said that all BJP corporators would be taken into confidence while announcing the names of the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Denying any infighting in the party, Raina said that both Mayor and Deputy Mayor have voluntarily decided to step down to work for the party.

Sources said that BJP leadership has decided to delay the announcement of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to end infighting among party corporators.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said that six corporators Parmodh Kapahi, Rajinder Sharma, Arun Khanna, Sanjay Baru, Neeraj Puri, and Baldev Singh Billawaria are aspirants for the post of the Mayor of JMC.

A meeting of the corporators and senior leaders has been convened at the party headquarters on Sunday to reach a consensus on the name of the new mayor and the deputy mayor.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh is also attending the meeting. The Names of the new Mayor and the Deputy Mayor are likely to be announced on Sunday evening.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor resign amid infighting

JMC mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and his deputy Purnima Sharma on Saturday submitted their resignations after a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina.

Gupta and Sharma took over their respective posts on November 15, 2018, after the BJP swept the prestigious JMC, winning 43 out of the 75 wards. The urban local bodies elections were held in four phases from October 8-16 in 2018 after a gap of 13 years.

The leader said the BJP had initially decided to change the mayor and his deputy after they complete their half terms. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the party decided to continue with both of them.