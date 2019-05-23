The BJP is set to register its best-ever performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. If we go by the early trends, the saffron party is leading in 23 seats, which eventually could come as a deathly blow to the Congress-JD (S) alliance on its first anniversary.

Till the story went for publishing, Congress was leading in three seats – Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Central and Chamarajanagar, while JD (S) was leading in only in Haasan constituency. There is a neck-to-neck fight between JD (S) candidate Nikhil Gowda and independent candidate Sumalatha in Mandya.

The heavyweights of Congress and JD(S) like Mallikarjun Kharge (Kalaburagi), who had won 10 consecutive elections, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Tumakuru), former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily (Chikkaballapur)and KH Muniyappa (Kolar) are trailing.

If these trends are final, it is going to adversely impact the JD(S) and Congress government, which completes one year in office on May 23. Ironically, the oath-taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy had become a platform for all the opposition parties to display their unity of strength against Narendra Modi's BJP.

With state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa constantly claiming that 20 MLAs from the opposition parties are in touch with him and would join the BJP any time, the fate of the government might be in jeopardy and political pundits have already predicted that the alliance might fall soon.