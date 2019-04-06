Days after rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha decided to quit the party, he officially joined the Congress party on Saturday, April 6. Sinha joined the Congress in presence of senior Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran actor said that it was with a heavy heart that he finally bid adieu to the BJP. "It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on April 6, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP," Shatrughan Sinha said.

"I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this [BJP]party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru and guide, LK Advani," Shatrughan Sinha said.

Shatrughan Sinha also said that he forgave all those who did not live up to the expectations and those who were responsible for the injustice, turning Lok Shahi (democracy) into Tana Shahi (dictatorship).

"I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it," Shatrughan Sinha said.

The actor-turned-politician had earlier said that BJP is a one-man show. However, he made it clear that whatever be the situation, the constituency he would be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections would be Patna Sahib. Sinha had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Also, Sinha said that he was disturbed at the treatment meted out by the party to stalwarts such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. The BJP has not fielded party veterans Advani and Joshi in the Lok Sabha polls.