Ending all suspense the ruling BJP has not fielded its candidate on the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

Friday was the last day for filing nomination papers but the BJP has not fielded any candidate for this seat which emerged as a hot seat in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting on this Parliamentary constituency.

The decision of the BJP not to field a candidate on the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat has raised many eyebrows as the party has yet not announced support to any party.

The National Conference has fielded veteran leader and Gujjar leader Mian Altaf on this seat which is dubbed as a "hot seat" of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has fielded Zaffar Iqbal Manhas as the party candidate for this prestigious seat.

BJP unlikely to contest elections on all three seats of Kashmir Valley

The BJP's silence has sparked speculation that the party may opt not to contest all three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley.

During his recent visit to Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at this possibility, suggesting that the party might refrain from fielding candidates in the Valley.

Shah urged voters in the Kashmir Valley to reject dynastic political parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While addressing a rally in Paloura, he didn't directly name any party but cautioned against dynastic entities like the Congress, National Conference, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It's noteworthy that Shah didn't explicitly endorse the BJP but rather appealed to Kashmiri voters to send a clear message to parties like the PDP, NC, and Congress.

This statement gains significance as the BJP has yet to announce candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Shah addressed the opposition's claim that the BJP aims to dominate the Valley, clarifying that the party's intent lies in winning hearts, not seizing control.

He stressed that the BJP is patient and believes that when they receive affection from the Valley, their influence will naturally expand there.

Shah urged voters to consider candidates other than those from the three family-centric parties, accusing leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Sonia Gandhi of prioritizing their families over the people's interests.

He criticized the PDP, Congress, and NC for obstructing democracy, labeling them as "three family alliances" that monopolize representation and impede grassroots elections.

While clarity on the BJP's strategy will emerge only after the nomination deadline on April 19, speculation suggests that the party may back the Apni Party candidate, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.

Following his nomination filing for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, Apni Party candidate Zaffar Iqbal Manhas referenced the Home Minister's statement to indicate that the BJP may not field its candidates in the three seats of the Kashmir Valley.

25 candidates file nomination papers

As many as 25 candidates filed nomination papers for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency. Prominent among them are Mehbooba Mufti from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mian Altaf from the National Conference (NC).

Returning Officer of the constituency and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syed Fakhrudin Hamid in a press conference said that the last date for withdrawal of the forms is April 22 following which meetings regarding different issues including symbols will be conducted.

He said that all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the election has been made and whatever more would be required would be done on time.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) had earlier announced its Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad as the candidate from the constituency. Still, later it decided to field Advocate Saleem Parray as the party candidate for the seat.

The Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat, comprising 18 Assembly Segments, is poised for a riveting contest in the upcoming elections.