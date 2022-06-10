In a shocking display of VIP arrogance in Bengaluru, daughter of a senior BJP leader and MLA from Mahadevapura Arvind Limbavali was seen arguing with traffic cops for stopping her car for a traffic violation. The heated argument, name-dropping ensued after Renuka Limbavali, the MLA's daughter, got agitated when the cops asked to pay the fine for alleged rash driving and clear previous fines.

On Thursday evening, the traffic police officers at Raj Bhavan Road stopped a BMW after it was flagged for alleged rash driving from Queen's Road. When Renuka got out of the car, she was informed about the traffic violations — jumping a signal and rash driving based on complaints from other motorists along the way. The traffic cops also pointed out the previous fines for 13 traffic violations and asked them to be cleared.

At that point, Renuka got agitated and lashed out. She accused the cops for stopper her as the car had overtaken ACP's car. A local journalist captured the entire argument and the video has since gone viral on social media.

"I was not driving rashly. Will you book me for overtaking the ACP's car?" Renuka is heard saying in the video. "What is this? This is an MLA vehicle, for your information. What is an ACP's vehicle and what is an MLA's vehicle?" she says.

In the video, Renuka can be heard saying: "My father is an MLA. Do you know Aravind Limbavali? I am his daughter. That's all."

As she starts approaching towards the car, she notices the media cameraperson recording the incident. She briskly walks towards the camera and asks the journalist to shut it off and lands a few punches on the camera. An argument ensues with the journalist, who was recording the incident, where she abused him and stormed away.

Fined Rs 10,000

After getting into the car, the cops asked the fines to be cleared, to which Renuka responds saying she doesn't have cash and the fines to be sent home, where she will pay it. The cops suggest making an online payment, to which she refuses, but her friend agrees to clear the fines. There were Rs 9,000 pending fines, for prior violations of wrong parking and jumping signals, and Rs 1,000 fine was imposed for rash driving, bringing the total to Rs 10,000. The police said they handed the receipt to Tarun.

The BJP MLA reacted to the video and said: "There are two aspects of this incident. As far as the police report for overspeeding goes, the driver was her friend Tarun. He was paralysed. About the incident of hurt to the reporter, if at all she hurt, if at all she humiliated — this I underline, that if at all it has happened, then I beg pardon for that."

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, said the car was driven by Renuka's friend. "This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went."