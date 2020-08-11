In the backdrop of rise in crimes against BJP leaders in parts of Kashmir, now former district president of Uttar Pradesh BJP and a local party leader Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead at his own farm fields in Baghpat on Tuesday, August 11.

Three unidentified miscreants opened fire at Kokhar

The incident took place in Chaprauli area of Baghpat in UP. Khokar who went out on a morning walk when three unidentified miscreants opened fire at the leader.

The Police found the blood-soaked body of Khokhar which was recovered from the narrow alley between the fields. A video surfaced social media where the bloodied body of Kokhar was found in the fields while the police look on.

(More details awaited)