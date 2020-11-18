BJP leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Melmaruvathur town in Tamil Nadu when a tanker rammed into her vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt, reported ANI. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

In a tweet, Khushbu Sundar said, "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play."