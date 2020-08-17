Lok Sabha member from Porbandar seat, BJP leader Ramesh Dhaduk, was in the news for all wrong reasons. A Twitter user posted a video of him celebrating Janmashtami with his family giving two hoots to the social distancing norm prevalent across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People commented that probably the set of rules are different for people who are in power and others. In the video, his son Naimish Dhaduk is seen carrying the idol of Lord Krishna among many others without face masks and gloves.

People are seen singing chants and there are children standing in the crowd with some children who are infants. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of folk singer Geeta Rabari. More than 50 people had gathered at the function and no steps were taken by the local administration. The Janmotsav ceremony was organized to celebrate the first Janmashtami post Dhaduk's grandson's birth. Dhaduk's grandson was dressed up as Lord Krishna. The participants, including that of the Dhaduk family, were seen standing close to each other without gloves or masks.

Flouting COVID rules

Dhaduk is seen along with his family with only a few wearing face masks celebrating Janmashtami like old times. Following the Janmasthami celebrations, Ramesh Dhaduk was tested Covid-19 positive. Dhaduk's daughter-in-law Monaben has also been tested positive. Ramesh Dhaduk's son Naimish was tested COVID positive.

It should be noted that in March, Dhaduk's family was home quarantined as his sons had gone to Portugal on a business trip and on their arrival back home, they had to give out their travel information. The entire family was asked to home quarantine.

The Rajkot District Panchayat had put the family under quarantine at their Gondal residence. Ramesh Dhaduk was not with the family during that time as he was in Delhi, he stayed alone at the family farmhouse at Gondal.

A notice was placed outside their home about the family being quarantined.

If the family followed all norms of the pandemic back then, what made them violate the rules now, is what confused Twitter users.