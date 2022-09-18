With Assembly elections fast approaching, the ruling BJP in Karnataka is all set for a cabinet expansion to assuage the simmering discontent among the leaders who have been waiting for cabinet posts, say BJP insiders.

The cabinet expansion talks have been there for more than a year. But, the party has not taken any decision in this regard so far. With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacting positively about the cabinet expansion, the aspirants are hopeful that they would get a chance finally at the fag end of the tenure of the government.

CM Bommai has stated that appropriate decision would be taken at the right time with regard to the cabinet expansion. Bommai's statement has come after a long time on the expansion.

BJP sources explain that the party was seriously considering the expansion keeping in view of the upcoming Assembly election in the state. There are five vacant posts in the cabinet, and the list of aspirants is long.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who was forced to resign following suicide of a contractor, has announced that he is ready to become the minister. BJP MLC H. Vishwanath has warned the ruling BJP that the party has turned a blind eye towards protecting and keeping the promise made to many among the 17 leaders, who helped BJP to attain power.

The BJP knows very well that if the leaders are not calmed down now, it will have direct consequences on the election results.