In a surprising move, BJP cabinet minister and OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya has tendered his resignation ahead of UP Assembly elections 2022. This is seen as a major setback for the Yogi government in the state as Maurya advocated for the Dalits, youth and OBCs.

Giving his reason for resigning from the ministry post, Maurya has reportedly protested the neglect towards OBC, Dalits and youths in the state. He further said that all his efforts were in vain, hence the harsh step to resign.

Cabinet reshuffle

BJP plans to counter the anti-incumbency factor in Uttar Pradesh by replacing over 100 sitting legislators for the Assembly elections slated to begin next month. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state leaders are expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday with their recommendations for the first two phases of the polls for western Uttar Pradesh.

The state leadership, which met on Monday night, indicated that they favoured dropping a significant number of incumbents.

The party is banking on the "goodwill over welfare schemes" and the robust law and order situation prevailing in the state to deliver a "pro-incumbency" sentiment in the polls and leaders believe that the discontent against individual MLAs might see the party losing a few seats that it should win.