The trailer of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' released on the November 23 and the film is slated to release on 11th December 2020 in theatres. Ever since the trailer of the film was out, fans couldn't control their excitement.

As per the trailer, the plot of the film roughly revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad who joins a dating app on her friend's recommendation only to invite further trouble in her life. And so the netizens have reacted differently to the trailer.

While some think Kiara looks ravishing with her lovely expressions throughout the trailer, others think that it is yet another film that puts Indians in bad light towards their thought process against Pakistan also promoting the 'Love Jihad' angle.

During the course of the pandemic, this is the second film to be released in the theatres after 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. Here are some of the Twitter reactions, check out,

Just watched #IndooKiJawani Trailer ... Absolutely Amazing trailer. Kiara's those cuteness, expression & dialogue. Oh my god ?, I can't wait anymore ??

Love You Indoo @advani_kiara#KiaraAdvani#kiara pic.twitter.com/Vy5v7I81r7 — Kiara Advani (@KiaraAdvaniFP) November 23, 2020

Watched #IndooKiJawaniTrailer And I Am Totally In Awesomeness Of @advani_kiara As Indoo ♥ She Is Looking So Cute And Beautiful. Her Dilougue Delivery And Expressions ❤? . Can't Wait To Watch Her In The Movie . Totally Steals The Show ? #IndooKiJawani #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/5OFsFyT0Cc — Abhijeet Kumar (@Abhijeet299) November 23, 2020

#IndooKiJawani is the dated over the top bizarre commercial bollywood trope that the masses have gotten over! I'll tune in for #AdityaSeal & #KiaraAdvani but this is in no way going to motivate people to step into theatres!



Why? pic.twitter.com/NtcJvzpv8P — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 23, 2020

Another film indirectly supporting pakistan and showing indians in a wrong way. We indians don't see every pakistani as a terrorist. #KiaraAdvani #IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawanitrailer #MallikaDua #AdityaSeal — Indian Human (@evertrier) November 23, 2020