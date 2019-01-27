Biz Events Management announces the two-day Shiptek international conference on maritime, offshore and Oil & gas, SHIPTEK 2019 at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai on April 16 and 17, 2019.

Magnificently touching its 10th edition, ShipTek is a journey of exploration, revelation and awe, which continues to mark its legacy as a benchmark event in the maritime industry. A perfect merger of innovative ideas and infotainment, this two day conference promises to present before you a much bigger experience. The event promises to offer advanced presentations which will be a contribution in the Marine Engineering, Offshore technology, Engineering & Communication and Naval Architecture sectors.

Along with the much-appreciated conference, the event will witness a glittering award ceremony where industry veterans who have been instrumental in proposing creative solutions will be honoured for their accomplishments.

Previous editions of Shiptek have been extraordinarily successful and already established as one of the leading events on the Marine/Offshore/Oil & Gas sector. Aimed at key decision makers and high level policy takers within the Marine/Offshore/Oil & Gas sector, the event takes place at a time when there is growing optimism about the future of many sectors of the regional shipping business.

The Conference aims to focus on key market trends, giving attendees a unique insight into the opportunities that exist. The aim is to provide attendees with a much clear idea about future trade patterns, and market influences, so they can build the foundations for longer term business growth. ShipTek has been blessed with a continuum of leader's foresights and hence will be yet another event that is going to be a revolution in the Maritime world.

The forerunners of ShipTek were all billed as ideal events which orchestrated turnarounds in the marine world. The international maritime metropolis Dubai is going to be epicentre of this scintillating celebration of mariners.

Shiptek2019 is sponsored by P&O Maritime as Badge and lanyard Sponsor, Cadmatic Software Solutions as Award Sponsor and Heritage Offshore Marine Services, Albwardy Damen and Foresight Group as Associate Sponsors.

For Sponsorship/Speaking Opportunities, please mail to eventmanager@ariesgroupglobal.com