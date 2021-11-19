Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the 'Jan Swaraj' yatra in Koppala district and hit out at the Congress for maligning his government.

He said, "Congress has been indulging in a slander campaign against us as my 100 days of successful pro-people government has dashed its hopes of coming to power."

"Those who try to throw muck at others should realise that it dirties their own hands," Bommai said in retaliation to the allegations being hurled at him by Congress leaders.

Addressing a huge gathering at the launch of 'Jan Swaraj' yatra in Koppala, the Chief Minister in an indirect reference to the Bitcoin issue hit out at the Congress.

"The alleged scam happened during the tenure of their own government. Their own party's national spokesperson has said this citing the case in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Who was in power then? Who released the accused?" Bommai asked the Congress.

"Our government arrested the accused in a drug abuse-related case and has registered three cases against him. We have initiated the probe through central investigation agencies. Now you are questioning those who arrested him. What should we do now," the Chief Minister asked.

Reiterating his government's stand over the issue, he said, "Our stand is firm. We will punish those who are involved in the alleged scam. There is no question of any leniency, whoever it may be. We will crackdown mercilessly."

"Our objective is development of the state, expand irrigation facility, serve the poor, formulate welfare programmes, speedy development of northern Karnataka region. Me and my government is accountable to the people who elected us," Bommai added.

BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel, Ministers Murugesh Nirani, Halappa Achar and MP Pratap Simha were present.