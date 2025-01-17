Renowned singer Bismil, who has redefined Sufi music with his magical performances in "Bismil Ki Mehfil," has embraced the colors of love in his life. Amid Jaipur's pink winter, Bismil tied the knot with Shifa Khan, followed by a grand reception in Delhi. Known for enchanting audiences worldwide with his soulful music, Bismil's wedding was as magical as his art.

To make this wedding truly special, Encasa Events meticulously planned every moment. Chetan Anand from Encasa Events revealed that keeping Bismil and his aura in mind, every small detail of the wedding was crafted with precision. From a royal carriage parade to a mesmerizing Sufi night performance by the famous Wadali Brothers, every event exuded grandeur. The wedding decorations embraced royal colors like emerald green, gold, and red, blending the charm of historical palaces with regal aesthetics. The entire venue was transformed into a palace-like setting, illuminated with a harmonious play of lights to create a soulful atmosphere.

The wedding was graced by celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Sajid, Malaika Arora, Mika Singh, Chitrangda Singh, and Raftaar. The evening came alive with soulful Sufi gatherings, adding an ethereal touch of love, heritage, and art to the celebrations.