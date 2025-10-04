India's most sensational Sufi artist, Bismil, is all set to embark on a grand nationwide tour with his much-celebrated musical experience, "Bismil ki Mehfil", brought to audiences by Yours Eventfully. Known for his soulful renditions and unmatched ability to connect hearts through music, Bismil has become a phenomenon in the world of contemporary Sufi music, captivating fans with every performance. Now, the magic of his mehfil will travel across India and beyond, creating an unforgettable musical journey that blends poetry, passion, and devotion.

The tour will begin from Pune, followed by Nashik and Bareilly, the magic continues in Surat, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. The capital city will witness the grand mehfil in Delhi, and the tour will conclude with a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration in many other cities.

Speaking about the tour, Bismil shared, "Sufi music is not just about melody, it's about connecting hearts and souls. With this tour, I want to take the audience on a journey where music meets devotion, and emotions transcend boundaries." With this vision, Yours Eventfully has curated a one-of-a-kind series that promises to be more than a concert - it is set to be an immersive cultural experience, celebrating the true essence of Sufi music.

From the vibrant energy of Ahmedabad to the historic charm of Delhi, the soulful vibes of Lucknow, and the festive spirit of Kolkata, every city on this tour will witness an extraordinary evening where rhythm, poetry, and divinity merge into one. The Bismil ki Mehfil India Tour 2025 is expected to be one of the biggest cultural highlights of the year, drawing audiences from all walks of life who are ready to lose themselves in the magic of Sufi music.