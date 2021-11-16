Bipasha Banikya stresses the importance of having a healthy diet plan

The saying health is wealth asserts everything that we need to know about having a healthy diet plan. As humans perform a number of tasks in rapid succession, we overlook our eating habits. This article is to realise the value of a salubrious lifestyle.

Bipasha Banikya, a social media star who is known for her creative and unique content is a firm believer in maintaining a healthy diet strategy. She also appreciates including yoga and meditation in her healthy living plans.

While controlling faulty eating habits one can handily stay away from lifestyle diseases. A healthy diet includes eating every food in the right proportion and in taking an adequate drink and juices. While making it more precise, she asks to include at least three to four portions of fruits in our diet.

She further turns to include dairy products or their alternatives like soya drinks. Add beans or pulses if you are vegetarian and meat, fish and eggs if you prefer non-vegetarian protein. Proteins are the most important supplement to keep your body healthy and prosperous.

Lastly, she focuses on nurturing the habit of drinking maximum fluids. We are well aware of the primacy of water in our lives. May it be a weight loss plan or a weight gain diet, it is always incomplete without water. 6-8 glasses of it will suffice to boost energy in your body and detoxify it. Further, she also says to explore varied juices.

She is a content creator and maintains a steady flow of her work by also balancing her health.