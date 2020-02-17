In the last couple of years, like never before, a lot of biopics have been made and were in trend. Many directors even began looking for personalities on whom biopics can be made. Also, there were many people who thought that a biopic should be made on them.

PR Handout

Well, here is one actor who says a big 'No' for a biopic on him. Actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently basking on the success of his latest flick Sarileru Neekevvaru, an Anil Ravipudi directorial, thinks that a biopic on him would definitely not work.

In an interview that he has given to a leading news portal, the Srimanthudu said, "My life is very boring and simple, and so am I. There's definitely nothing much to know or to be told. There is nothing much in my life that would interest or impress anyone. So I don't think a biopic on me would even work. It will be nothing but waste of money." At the same time, he believes that he is a very humble person and so, there aren't any of such aspects in his life which would make a commercial movie.

Mahesh Babu is known for his simplicity. He even revealed that most of the times, he isn't even interested in what he is wearing and that his choices are so simple that he can even wear a checks shirt to go an event. Also, he said that his wife Namrata chooses his outfits because he is not sure of what his choice is. In the same interview, Mahesh even revealed that he wants his son to be like him and that he would tell Gautam the same thing.

Also, talking about that moment from a movie set that he will cherish for a lifetime, Mahesh said, "I wouldn't say movie set, but when Murari released in 2001, I went to Sudarshan 35 MM theatre with my father and watched the morning show. After that film got over, my dad put his hand on my shoulder. That's a moment I can never forget."

On the work front, the actor is currently busy prepping up for his next film with Vamsi Paidipally. This film is said to be a commercial entertainer and will go on floors in a couple of months.