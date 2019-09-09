Bill Skarsgård might still be open to reprising the role of Pennywise for the IT horror franchise if there's an opportunity to explore a different story. IT Chapter 2 is in theatres and so far, the audience and critics have acclaimed it as a worthy sequel.

Unfortunately, for fans, IT Chapter 2 could very well be the final film under this franchise as the second installment completely cover King's novel and could be the end to Pennywise' tale. Unless the studio decides to explore more with a prequel?

During a recent interview with EW, Skarsgård revealed that he's open to playing Pennywise again but only if "had the right type of approach to it". Read what he had to say in quotes below.

"It would have to be the right type of approach to it. The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story. There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously that would be a story that's not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun."

The thought of exploring Pennywise' early days of haunting the town of Derry seems like a good way to go further with the franchise. However, King hasn't released a sequel to the best selling hit novel and a prequel story would require the directors and writers to explore an entirely new arc that the author himself hasn't but it is certainly not of the question for 71-year-old King.

So is there a chance where Horror fans can expect an IT Chapter 3? Though it may work, the studio currently has no plans set in motion to explore a prequel although IT Chapter 2 on road to an impressive performance at the box office worldwide- already earning over $91 million on its first weekend. But one can remain optimistic with the studio surely making high gains with the R-rated horror sequel.