Radhika Apte, who regularly gives fashion goals for her fans on social media, has now drawn her fans attention in her bikini-clad avatar. As always, the actress has carried the look with panache.

The Kabali girl donned a skimpy white bikini with horizontal black stripes. In a matter of minutes, the picture garnered over 30,000 likes which tells how much her avatar impressed her fans. "I found the most obvious place on a boat to sit. @rekapalli #boat [sic]," she captioned the picture.

The actress is seen apparently relaxing on the railing of a sailing boat, indicating that she is beating the summer heat. Indeed, the picture of the cool-girl look of Radhika Apte in bikini has now gone viral on social media sites.

However, her bikini-clad has not taken her fans by a surprise as often she posts pictures of her in two-piece suits. Check out earlier pictures of her in bikini below:

On the professional front, Radhika Apte, who is basking in the success of her movie Andhadhun, has interesting projects in her kitty. Not just in Hindi, she is working in movies in different languages.

Pia Sukanya's black-comedy crime drama Bombairiya and Ben Rekhi's English film The Ashram are some of her upcoming films.