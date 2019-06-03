Kajal Aggarwal has taken a break from her busy schedule and having a frolicking holiday with her family. The hot and happening actress is on a vacation with her sister Nisha Aggarwal, the photos of which have now gone viral.

A couple of pictures of Kajal Aggarwal in a bikini, chilling out with her sister and her nephew have gone viral. Nisha Aggarwal shared her excitement and the photos on her social media site.

Nisha Aggarwal too was an actress who had made her entry to films with Yemaindi Ee Vela. She acted in a couple of films before marrying businessman Karan Valecha.

Coming to Kajal, the actress' recent movie Sita won her appreciation for her performance, but the movie turned out to be a dud at the box office. She has a couple of movies in her hands.

Ramesh Aravind's Paris Paris, a remake of Tamil film Queen, is her next release. Jayam Ravi's Komali and Sharwanand's Ranarangam are her other films.

The actress will be soon joining the shooting of her much-hyped Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It is undoubtedly the biggest project among all the films of her. She will be pairing up with Kamal Haasan in the mega-budget multilingual flick.