On Saturday morning, an army vehicle overturned on the National Highway at Sridungargarh in Bikaner district, killing two officers on board. Two soldiers are also injured in the accident. Both officers were traveling from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Bikaner to join a practice. It is being told that the accident occurred in an attempt to save a cow on the road.

Vehicle overturned today morning

Defence spokesman Colonel Sambit Ghosh said that in the accident, the 19th Infantry Regiment's CO Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma died. Further, ASI Shiv Kumar of Seruna police station said that in an attempt to save the cow on the road near Jodhasar village at 5.30 am on the highway, the Safari vehicle of the commanding officer overturned due to which two officers were seriously injured. Both the officers were taken to PBM Hospital in Bikaner in critical condition. Where both officers died. Two soldiers are also injured in the incident.

Colonel Chauhan appeared in Lakshya

Manish Singh Chauhan also appeared as a cadet in the Lakhsya film led by actor Hrithik Roshan. The movie was made on the Kargil war 1999 where the Pakistani Army illegally captured the heights of mountains in Drass, Batalik, Kargil, and Mushkoh sector.