In a barbaric terrorist attack on security forces, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a six-year-old boy were killed in Bijbehara area, South Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the child and the personnel were declared dead in Bijbehara hospital following the Anantnag terrorist attack.

The terrorist attack took place at 12:05 PM when motor-cycle borne terrorists fired upon CRPF personnel deployed for highway security. The minor sustained bullet injuries and taken to the hospital where they were declared dead.

33 terrorists killed in South Kashmir so far

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Chewa Ullar area of Tral in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Friday, June 26 police said. Two armed forces personnel have reportedly suffered injuries.

In the month of June, this marks the 12th encounter in South Kashmir region, in which 33 terrorists have been killed so far.