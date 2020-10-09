Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad got bail on Friday in a case related to the fodder scam. However, due to a lack of bail in another case, he will remain in jail for the time being and will not be released. Lalu Prasad got bail from Ranchi High Court in the illegal withdrawal case from the Chaibasa treasury.

Justice Murthy Aparesh Kumar Singh ruled that he got bail on the basis of completing half the sentence. Lalu has been granted bail on security money of two lakh rupees and 50-50 thousand rupees. However, he will not be able to get out of jail right now as half of his sentence in the Dumka treasury case has not been completed. Half of his sentence in this case will be completed on the 9th of November.

CBI opposed bail

Earlier on September 11, Lalu's plea was opposed by the CBI. The central investigating agency while filing its reply had said that Lalu has been sentenced in four cases. All the punishments are going on separately. Unless the court concerned orders all the sentences to run together, all the sentences will run separately. The accused can get bail only after serving half the sentence in all.

Why the timing of Lalu's bail is important

It is to be noted that Lalu Yadav's bail is considered very important for the Bihar Assembly elections. The decision ahead of the Bihar elections is expected to boost the morale of RJD workers. The exit of Lalu Prasad Yadav may change the equation of Bihar politics. Lalu will not be able to take part even indirectly in the upcoming Bihar elections. Lalu Prasad Yadav was barred and excluded from Parliament from contesting the elections.

Notably, Lalu Prasad has sentenced to 5 years in the illegal withdrawal case of Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. There were a total of 736 accused in the case, including two former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra, in which 14 accused have died during the trial itself.