From cricket, politics, commentary to TV comedy shows, all-rounder of every field, Navjot Singh Sidhu is now 'missing'. The disappearance is such that Sidhu is not even getting out of his house and the police of another state have been outside the gate for 5 days. Finally, after waiting for almost a week, the Bihar Police has pasted the notice outside his house in Amritsar.

During the Lok Sabha elections last year, Sidhu made a controversial statement in Katihar, Bihar. A case was registered against Sidhu for violating the Model Code at Barsohi police station on April 16, 2019. As per the complaint, Sidhu allegedly made a provocative appeal to the Muslim community while campaigning for Tariq Anwar, a Congress candidate.

Sidhu giving Bihar police a slip?

In this case, Bihar Police has reached Amritsar to summon him. Since June 18, two sub-inspectors of Bihar Police, Sub Inspectors Javed Ahmad, and Janardhan Ram are sitting outside Sidhu's house. It has been said by Bihar Police that they are constantly trying to contact Sidhu, but there is no response. Moreover, the cops were stopped by the security guards claiming that Sidhu is not at home but in contrast Sidhu was meeting people at his residence.

The police intend to issue summons and sign the bail bond paper. Bihar Police said that this time if Sidhu does not receive the summons, an arrest warrant may be issued against him. Bihar police said that in the same case, an attempt was made to summon Sidhu in December last year, but the former cricketer did not give a response then also.

The New Indian Express quoted one of the police officers as saying, One of the officers said, "We had been waiting outside the house of Sidhu since June 18 daily for four to five hours to serve him notice, finally as he is not available we have pasted the notice outside his house today and now we will leave back."