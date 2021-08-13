Bihar police have busted a big sex racket in Kaimur District and have arrested 5 women and one man. The operation was conducted in Bhabua police station's ward no.6 where the sex racket was running for the last six years.

The police had received intelligence that two sisters were running a sex racket in their house. After which the police were trying to gather information for several days. Meanwhile, the police had received information on the frequent moving of persons in the house. After which a team of police under the leadership of the Bhabua police station in-charge raided the house and arrested the people. However, one person was successful in escaping during the raid.

Ramanand Mandal, Thana in charge of Bhabua said "On the orders of the senior officer, the action was taken on Thursday in ward number 6 of Bhabua, in which five women and one youth have been arrested while one youth escaped. Many objectionable items have been recovered from the house. Further action is in progress."

The police have also recovered several incriminating items from the house of the accused. Moreover, other people involved in the sex racket are also being searched and is interrogating the arrested accused. It is to be noted that real sisters were running a sex racket in their house for the last several years. The complaint was made about the sex racket many times in the past but no action was taken, allege local residents.