At least 19 people were killed due to lightning and thunderstorms in Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.

"The state government has ordered ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives," Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department said.

Five deaths were reported in Gaya and Aurangabad districts followed by four deaths in Munger, three in Katihar and two in Nawada.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, damaged houses and brought down power cables across the state on Monday.

The downpour also brought down the temperature.