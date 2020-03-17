In what could be a bizarre development, Muzaffarpur based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed an FIR against Chinese president Xi Jinping and ambassador Sun Weidong. As per the complainant, China has been developing the virus to cripple the global economy which had also been mentioned in a book published in 1981.

He further argues that China under Xi Jinping allowed the virus to spread globally to establish its hegemony all over the world. Surprisingly, the court has also accepted his pleas and has granted him a hearing on 11th April.

'A conspiracy has been spread by China'

"A conspiracy has been spread by China by letting the spread of Coronavirus on a pandemic scale. We have filed a case against Chinese President Xi Jinping and state ambassador Sun Weidong in the Muzaffarpur court. A book published in 1981 also talked about the fact that China is secretly creating a deadly virus and will be deployed into the world to display its power," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Notably, Sudhir Kumar Ojha is the same lawyer who is known for filing many controversial and bizarre cases. In the past, he has filed cases against filmmaker Shyam Benegal and Historian Ramchandra Guha on their opposition against Constitutional Amendment Act 2019 (CAA). Further, he also has filed cases against the likes of Imran Khan, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Tendulkar.