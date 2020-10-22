The Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The manifesto, titled 'Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp' was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Patna.

In its 'Sankalp Patra', the BJP has promised jobs for the youth of the state and also expressed its commitment to turn Bihar into an IT hub.

During the release, Sitharaman said, "As soon as #COVID19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto."

"Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised," Sitharaman told the press.

The manifesto also promises 19 lakh job opportunities for the Bihar youth. BJP in its 'Sankalp Patra' has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all the people in Bihar once ICMR approves a vaccine. Finance Minister Sitharaman while unveiling the manifesto said that the key feature of BJP's manifesto is 'Aatma Nirbhar'.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar polls as part of the National Democratic Aliance, along with the Janata Dal (United) and other parties. Bihar goes to polls on October 28, November 03 and 07. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.