The Election Commission announced the dates for Bihar assembly elections on Friday, September 25. The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the election schedule at 12.30 pm for what will be the first state election to be held in India since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Bihar Election 2020 is slated to be held in October-November as the term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29. Bihar Election 2020 is the first major election being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the reports, the Bihar election will be held in fewer phases with coronavirus protocols.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who will contest the Bihar election for a fourth term with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been challenged by Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

18.87 lakh migrants of Bihar will be able to cast their votes

CEC Sunil Arora has said that a total of 18.87 lakh farmers will be able to cast their votes in the Bihar Election 2020. Addressing a pres "Tthe erm of the assembly due to expire on 29th Nov.

Arrangements for the conduct of assembly elections amid coronavirus pandemic:

7 lakh sanitizers

46 lakh masks

6 lakh PPE kits

7.6 lakh units of face shields

23 lakh unit of hand gloves

Systemic effort is being made for the safety of people.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said, "We are under a new normal because of the pandemic and we are in an unpredictable situation. A systemic effort is being made for the safety of people. We conducted an election for 18 seats of Rajya Sabha during amid the pandemic"

12:46 pm: 18.87 lakh migrants of Bihar will be able to cast their votes: CEC