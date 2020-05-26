The Bihar School Examination Board's matric result 2020 has been declared today at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in. Over 15 lakh students in Bihar in Class 10th have been waiting for a long while for the declaration of the results. The announcement of the BSEB matric result was delayed by many weeks because of the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown.

In addition to this, no press conference was held by the State examination board to announce the results.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan, and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma jointly released the Bihar Board results for class 10 students.

The evaluation process was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was done. The physical verification process includes IQ Test and matching of the hand-writing.

According to the results, Himanshu Raj is declared as the top scorer of this year's exam. Raj has scored 481 out of 500.

Results available via SMS too

The students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks overall to pass. For those who fail to clear a subject, improvement exams are held.

The students can also check their results through SMS. An SMS can be sent in the format — BSEBROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.

By the publication of the results, BSEB has become the first education board to release both Class 10 and 12 results during the lockdown period. Moreover, the state government has announced to provide Rs 1,200 per month for two years to 10 matric exam toppers.

As the Bihar Board's official website remained unresponsive during the declaration of the results, students were asked to check the other websites like onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online, and indiaresults.com.