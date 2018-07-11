A toddler was hospitalised after she was raped by her neighbour in Bihar's Gaya. The accused was clearing debris when he saw the girl playing outside. He took her into his house and raped her.

"The cries of the girl alerted passersby, who rushed to her rescue. One of the local residents informed the police. The girl was rushed to JPN Hospital in a subconscious state. The condition of the child is said to be critical," the police said.

Tension was brewing in the area after the incident was reported. The accused was thrashed by the family members of the girl and some even pelted stones at the police station. Police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Kailash Sathyarthi told Reuters, "The rise in the number of reported cases of rape and sexual abuse against children in India is a "national emergency". He mentioned that more than 100,000 such cases pending in the courts.

"Each time a daughter is raped and killed, India's soul is raped and killed, added Satyarthi. A report tabled by the Kailash Sathyarthi Children's Foundation claimed that the long haul in the legal process makes these cases more critical. Records suggest that some cases had to wait for more than 50 years to see the light of justice.

He told Reuters, "If a child has to wait and beg for justice in our courts for decades, it is our collective failure." He told the agency, "Do you think a 15-year-old abused today, will attend court hearing with her grandchildren when she turns 70?"

As per government records, 18,862 cases of child rape were registered in 2016, or more than 50 each day. That amounted to nearly half of the total 40,000 cases of rape of children and adults reported that year, up from 25,000 in 2012.

The figures have trebled in states like Uttar Pradesh where the cases of child abuse have witnessed a stark rise. Madhya Pradesh (2,467), Maharashtra (2,292), Odisha (1,258) and Tamil Nadu (1,169) cases of child assault and abuse reported in 2016 as per NCRB.