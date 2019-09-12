With producer Mahesh S Koneru bagging the Telugu release rights of Bigil, the film is likely to be brought to the Telugu states on Deepavali, according to reports.

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge fan following in and many of his earlier films have also been dubbed and released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film did very well at the box office.

Bigil will be presented under the producer's home banner - East Coast Productions. Vijay's Sarkar was also released under the same banner and did really well at the box office.

Many of Vijay's fans expressed their excitement after the news came out. Fans are looking forward to watch the film on the auspicious day of Deepavali. They also believe that films released on the day of this festival turn out to be blockbusters.

Extremely proud to be associated with #Bigil Telugu version.. a prestigious project that will have a massive release simultaneously this Diwali along with the Tamil version. Heartfelt thanks to Vijay sir, @Atlee_dir sir, @archanakalpathi Ma'am, @Ags_production & @Jagadishbliss — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) September 11, 2019

Several Tamil actors have a huge fan following in the neighbouring state, especially in Andhra and Telangana. Young actors like Surya, Vishal, Vikram, Vijay Antony, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Jeeva, Jai, Thala Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay are especially famous.

Quite a few Tamil films, which are going to release soon, will be dubbed and released in the Telugu states. Surya's Kaappaan is going to release in Telugu as Bandobast and his fans are waiting to witness the magic on screen. Expectations on the film are running high after NGK tanked at the box office.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil is his third film with Vijay. They have earlier worked in Theri and Mersal. Mersal was released as Adirindhi in Telugu. Both the films turned out to be blockbusters.

The film has Nayanthara as the leading lady and Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Rajkumar, Devadarshini, Yogi Babu, Soundararaja and among others are playing key roles.