Dialogue writer Ramanagiri, who has worked in Vijay's Bigil, has opened up on the upcoming Tamil movie and has revealed interesting things about the Atlee Kumar-directorial.

In an interview, Ramanagiri has answered a lot of questions about Bigil, but he has not given away much about the storyline. He has admitted that Vijay will be seen in dual roles of a father and son.

In Mersal, Vijay was seen in triple roles (father and two sons). The father's role of Vetrimaaran appeared in a flashback. Whereas the father-son combo will be seen together in Bigil, says the writer.

There were reports that the team wanted Sathyaraj and other versatile actors to play the role of Vijay's character in Bigil. Reacting to it, he said, "During the talks, a few names that include Sathyaraj sir was in consideration, but we thought it might become like a usual character. So, Atlee pushed the idea of dual characters," he claims.

"Vijay sir makes his mind on the confidence shown by his directors. So, he agreed as Atlee was very confident about his characterisations," Ramanagiri adds.

When asked about who choose the title of the film, the writer said that it is the director, who opted for the name. However, the names of Theri and Mersal were finalised yet the last minute, but in case of this flick, the director had the name in his mind even before he finalised everything.

Ramanagiri ends on the latest flick will have a lot of light moments which were missing in Vijay's previous film Mersal and promises the movie to be a "complete entertainer."