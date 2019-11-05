Vijay's Bigil has successfully completed its second weekend on a great note. The Tamil movie has done an impressive business across the globe and has shattered many records. Notably, the Atlee Kumar-directorial has made a better collection than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in its home territory.

Bigil Vs Baahubali 2

Bigil, which had shattered the opening-weekend record of Baahubali 2, is still ahead of the SS Rajamouli's movie. The Vijay-starrer had minted Rs 5.33 crore from 675 shows in the first weekend, while the Prabhas-starrer had raked in Rs 3.24 crore from 828 shows in Chennai in three-day first weekend.

After getting a flying start, Bigil added Rs 3.33 crore from 636 shows during the weekdays. The Diwali holiday season ensured the movie to keep cash registers ringing. In its second weekend, it earned Rs 2.09 crore to take its 10-day total to Rs 10.76 crore. On the other hand, the business of Baahubali 2 had retained the momentum post first weekend.

The SS Rajamouli's creation had collected Rs 3.08 crore from 988 shows in the weekdays and raked in Rs 2.73 crore from 777 shows in its second weekend to end its 10-day total at Rs 9.06 crore.

Bigil is still leading by Rs 1.7 crore against Baahubali 2 after two weekends. However, the biggest challenge for the Vijay-starrer is to beat the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 in Chennai which had earned around Rs 18 crore. The Prabhas' film had retained the good momentum for five weeks which helped it to post a record number.

In fact, Baahubali 2 is in the third place in the list of all-time highest-grossing Tamil movies in Chennai. Check out the top five grossing-flicks in the capital city of Tamil Nadu:

Movie Collection Kabali Rs 24 crore 2.0 Rs 23 crore Baahubali 2 Rs 18 crore Petta Rs 15.56 crore Sarkar Rs 15.50 crore

Meanwhile, the Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of Ajith's Viswasam (Rs 12.54 crore) by the end of its second week.